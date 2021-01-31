Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.