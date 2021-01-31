Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

