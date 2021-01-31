Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.