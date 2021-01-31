Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.76 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.88. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

