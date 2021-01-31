Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.48. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $453.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

