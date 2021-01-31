Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

