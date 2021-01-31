Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.