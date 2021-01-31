Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

