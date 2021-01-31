Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

