Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 61,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT opened at $351.30 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.80.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.