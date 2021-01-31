Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.09. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,279. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

