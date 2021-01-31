Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDRDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,709. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

