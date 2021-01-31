Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

PTRUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

