Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.73.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

PEY opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$582.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1292915 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.