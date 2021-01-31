Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

