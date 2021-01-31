PGGM Investments Acquires 200,076 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200,076 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $378,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

