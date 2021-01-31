PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.75% of AvalonBay Communities worth $392,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NYSE AVB opened at $163.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

