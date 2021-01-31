PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Welltower were worth $426,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

