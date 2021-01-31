PGGM Investments Has $547.37 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.36% of Healthpeak Properties worth $547,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,115,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 183,763 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.