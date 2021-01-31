PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.45% of Itron worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.