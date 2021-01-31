PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 3.44% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $355,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

