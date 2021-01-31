PGGM Investments Sells 130,307 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130,307 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $190,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

