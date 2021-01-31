PGGM Investments Sells 150,454 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,454 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $71,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.