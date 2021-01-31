PGGM Investments Sells 33,803 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of Eaton worth $65,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

