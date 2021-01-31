Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 3,654,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,202,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.07). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

