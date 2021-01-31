Photon Price Up 261.1% This Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 92.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 261.1% against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $193,777.06 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.38 or 0.03938773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01202380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.00541632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00421129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00259872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,016,276,394 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

