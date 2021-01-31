PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,336. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 359,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

