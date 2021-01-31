Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Renalytix AI worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

RNLX opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $942.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.63. Renalytix AI plc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

