Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

