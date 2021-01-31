Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 185 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $288.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

