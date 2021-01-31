PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.98 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 447754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a market cap of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.51.

About PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

