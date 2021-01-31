Piper Sandler Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

