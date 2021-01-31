Piper Sandler Boosts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

