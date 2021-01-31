Piper Sandler Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to “Overweight”

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $742.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

