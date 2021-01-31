Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $101,300.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $101,300.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00258624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00107125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031494 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

