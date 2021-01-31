PIVX Tops 1-Day Volume of $831,840.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $831,840.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

