Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,062.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 46% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $178,571.16 and $47,062.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.