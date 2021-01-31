Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.