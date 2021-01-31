Pmeer (PMEER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars.

