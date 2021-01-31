pNetwork (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.25 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,809,690 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

