Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

