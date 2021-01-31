Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $128.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

