Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of BPOP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

