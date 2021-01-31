Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $427.26

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $427.26 and traded as high as $549.60. Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 3,898 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 427.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

