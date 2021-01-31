Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $545.74

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.74 and traded as high as $554.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $554.00, with a volume of 151,281 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 530.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

