Poseidon Network (QQQ) Hits One Day Volume of $565,415.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $47.31 million and approximately $565,415.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00090647 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.