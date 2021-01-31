Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 89.4% in January

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

