Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 10.5%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 545,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 100,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

