PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.