PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.61

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.74. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 596,453 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.52.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.